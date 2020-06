An Independent TD's calling for urgent clarity over the level of contact-tracing of Covid-19 cases in meat plants.

Last night the Health Minister told the Dáil 60 to 70 per cent of the 1,000 cases have had their contacts followed up on.

But the HSE says it's 90 per cent complete in most meat factories.

Independent TD Denis Naughten's calling for the individual figures to be published.

File image; RollingNews