KCC Says It Has Received "Numerous" Queries About Allowing Food Outlets To Use Footpaths & Public Spaces.

: 06/05/2020 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cafe_tables_outside_pixabay.jpg

Kildare County Council says it has received "numerous queries and representations" in relation to allowing cafés and restaurants to use on-street chairs and tables to facilitate social distancing.

It says, "Essentially it is a licencing matter and will have to be considered on a case by case basis by the Planning & Roads Departments."

The council was responding to a motion by Fine Gael Cllr. Tim Durkan, before today's meeting of the Clane/Maynooth Municipal District.

Firms who wish to use public space for tables and chair must fill out a Section 254 licence application and KCC is prepared to waive the fee.

Kildare County Council says it is "very anxious to support the business community during this exceptionally difficult time; however, we do also have to consider public safety and ensure that each proposal that comes in does not interfere with the free flow of pedestrian traffic and does not represent a hazard for those using the footpaths."

 

Stock image: Pixabay

