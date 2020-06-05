KCC Says It Has Received "Numerous" Queries About Allowing Food Outlets To Use Footpaths & Public Spaces.

Kildare County Council says it has received "numerous queries and representations" in relation to allowing cafés and restaurants to use on-street chairs and tables to facilitate social distancing.

It says, "Essentially it is a licencing matter and will have to be considered on a case by case basis by the Planning & Roads Departments."

The council was responding to a motion by Fine Gael Cllr. Tim Durkan, before today's meeting of the Clane/Maynooth Municipal District.

Firms who wish to use public space for tables and chair must fill out a Section 254 licence application and KCC is prepared to waive the fee.

Kildare County Council says it is "very anxious to support the business community during this exceptionally difficult time; however, we do also have to consider public safety and ensure that each proposal that comes in does not interfere with the free flow of pedestrian traffic and does not represent a hazard for those using the footpaths."

Stock image: Pixabay