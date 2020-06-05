Listen: Women Of Colour Share Their Experiences Of Racism In Kildare.

Two women of colour have shared their experiences of living in Kildare and encountering racism

Anjola-Grace Oyadotun, who was born in Ireland, grew up in Blanchardstown, Maynooth and Kilcock.

The racism meted-out to her family was so severe that they emigrated to the UK.

Frances Soney Iteun has lived in Athy for many years and established the Women's Integration Network there.

They shared their experiences with Clem Ryan on Kildare Today, and were joined by Mary Ryan, PRO of the Kildare Integration Network.