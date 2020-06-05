Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Trump Welcomes Figures Showing US Firms Added 2.5M Staff To Their Payrolls Last Month.

: 06/05/2020 - 17:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_trump_at_rally_pixabay.jpg

Donald Trump has welcomed figures showing U.S. employers added 2-and-a-half million workers to their payrolls last month.

Economists had been expecting a big drop.

The US President referenced George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody last week:

newstalk1743571.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay
 

