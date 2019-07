The number of children being admitted to adult psychiatric units is a scandal, according to Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy.

111 children have been admitted to adult mental-health facilities over the past 18 months - 84 last year and 27 so far in 2019.

The HSE says children are only admitted to these units if they can't be accommodated in child and adolescent facilities.

But Deputy Murphy says the current trend can't continue: