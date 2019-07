The Irish Refugee Council is hitting out at the Government for not reaching its quota in the migration crisis.

Four years ago, the state said it'd accommodate 4-thousand people under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.

Only 2,500 asylum-seekers have arrived so far, but Immigration Minister David Stanton says hundreds more will arrive later this year.

But the Irish Refugee Council's chief executive, Nick Henderson, says Ireland's record so far is poor: