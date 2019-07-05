Kildare Mountaineer To Be Laid To Rest On Sunday.

A Kildare man, who died on an expedition to Mount Elbrus in Russia, will be laid to rest later this week..

40 year old Kildangan resident, Alan Mahon, from Monasterevin, died on Sunday.

Mount Elbrus, in Southern Russia, is Europe’s highest peak at 5,642m (18,510 ft)

Alan will be reposing at his home from 2pm on Saturday.

Funeral Mass is in Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan on Sunday at 2 O'clock.

Alan is survived by his wide, Deirdre, children Nora, Alice and Ollie, parents, siblings and friends.

The obituary notice, in full, is:

Alan Mahon, Richardstown, Kildangan & formerly Monasterevin.

Reposing at home from 2 O'clock on Saturday; Rosary at 8 o'clock.

Removal on Sunday, arriving at Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan for Funeral Mass at 2 O'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Family flowers, only.

Donations if desired to "To Children With Love".

House private on Sunday morning.