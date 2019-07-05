Friday Night Rhythm

30 Tory MPs Plot To Stop A No-Deal Brexit In October.

: 07/05/2019 - 13:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
30 Tory MPs led by UK Chancellor Philip Hammond are plotting to stop a no-deal Brexit in October.

Sky News reports that an informal group of rebel MPs has held three meetings over the past month, since Theresa May announced her departure, about how to prevent the UK crashing out on 31 October.

Two sources said the group's key aim is to secure - within the next three weeks before parliament rises for the summer - a date in October on which MPs will control the agenda and can force through legislation.

