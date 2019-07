The review into Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey's 'swing-gate' incident has been read by the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar says he met with Deputy Bailey and will announce in the next week whether she'll face sanction from the party.

Maria Bailey had taken a personal injuries claim against a Dublin hotel for falling off a swing at the property.

She withdrew the claim after public backlash, and Taoiseach Leo Vardkar commissioned an independent review into it:

File image: Maria Bailey/RollingNews