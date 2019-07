American bank Wells Fargo has been fined over 5.8 million euro and reprimanded by the Central Bank of Ireland.

There were "serious and systemic failings" in Wells Fargo's reporting, the regulator said.

These included failing to accurately calculate and report its financial position, a lack of supervision by senior management, and shortcomings with its IT systems.

It's a week since the Central Bank fined JP Morgan 1.6 million euro for failing to properly inform it of outsourcing arrangements.