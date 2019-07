A man who's accused Kevin Spacey of groping him in a bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Hollywood star.

The 18 year-old claimed the 'House of Cards' actor got him drunk and assaulted him at a nightspot on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts.

The man's lawyer did not explain why he was dropping it.

Spacey still faces a criminal charge, but denies allegations of indecent assault and battery.

