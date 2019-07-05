Permission Granted For 99 New Homes In Athy.,

Planning permission for 99 homes in Athy is has been granted

Paddy Raggett Homes Limited is sought leave for the homes, Phase 1 of a 3 Phase development, at Clonmullin & Gallowshill on Geraldine Road.

It also wants to create an entrance to the development off Geraldine Road.

KCC has approved the project.

Development Description:

"phase 1 of a three phase housing development to include (a) erection of 99 residential units comprising 5 no. two storey 141m2 four bedroom detached dwellings, 2 no. two storey 141m2 four bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 36 no. two storey 113m2 three bed semi-detached dwellings, 20 no. 100m2 three bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 16 no. two storey 89.5m2 two bedroom town houses, 10 no. ground floor 73.93m2 two bedroom apartments, 10 no. first floor 49.76m2 one bedroom apartments to include car parking, bin stores, bicycle stores and boundary walls (b) new site entrance off Geraldine Road, (c) provide vehicular and pedestrian access to adjoining site to the south west comprising 0.8453 hectares currently zoned “C” New Residential (d) all site development works associated with phase 1, 2 and 3 of the three phase residential development including footpaths, roads, public lighting, attenuation ponds, surface water drains, foul sewer drains, water mains and all other utility services necessary t service the proposed development. This application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement. REVISED BY SIGNIFICANT FURTHER INFORMATION CONSISTING OF.....

Development Address:

Clonmullin & Gallowshill, ,Geraldine Road, ,Athy, ,Co.Kildare"

