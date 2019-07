Water supply disruption in parts of Newbridge may continue until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kildare County Council says a water main was ruptured during works conducted by a contractor on the Naas Road.

Repairs will begin at 8pm, and may not be completed until midnight.

Areas from The Liffey Bridge to Buckleys Cross, Old Connell, Chapel Lane, Liffey Drive, River Cresent, Hawthorn Close will be without supply until works are finished.