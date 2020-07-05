Classic Hits Sunday

Kildare (Kilcock?) National Lottery Winner: Could Be You!

: 07/05/2020 - 12:29
Author: Thomas Maher
A lucky National Lottery player in Kildare is €500,000 richer after the National Lottery  Saturday night’s Daily Million Plus top prize was won by a player in Kilcock .

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Doolan’s Centra store on the Courtown Road in Kilcock.

Colm Doolan, owner of the winning Centra store said: “It’s hard to get my head around the fact that somebody walked into our store yesterday and walked out with a ticket worth a half a million euro and we’ll be making sure that they check their tickets so they don’t miss out.”

The winning numbers from yesterday’s 9pm Daily Million Plus draw are: 03, 09, 10, 23, 27, 38 and the bonus number is 16.

A spokesperson from the National Lottery said: “We’re asking our Daily Million players in Kildare to check their tickets very carefully and if you do happen to be this lucky winner, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements to get your prize.”

