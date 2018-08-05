Sunday Update: Listen - Cian O'Neill on his future; Listen - Kildare U20's All Ireland Final; Ireland Hockey's World Cup Final

Kildare finished their Super 8 campaign with a 3-25 to 2-16 loss to Kerry last night in Killarney.

However, the scoreline does not reflect Kildare’s performance.

They led Kerry until the 40th minute, despite goalscorer Neil Flynn being sent off and losing full back David Hyland to a black card – both before half time.

Here’s manager Cian O’Neill

Cian O'Neill on his future

You can hear the full Cian O’Neill interview and players Neil Flynn, Peter Kelly and Paul Cribbin on today’s Sportsbeat, following the U20 All Ireland final

Kerry’s win was not enough as Monaghan beat Galway by 0-16 to 0-8 in Salthill

After the game, Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice announced his resignation.

Galway will play Dublin in the semi final next weekend.

Monaghan will play the winners of today’s Tyrone/Donegal game.

Also today, Dublin play Roscommon.

Clare and Galway hurlers replay their All Ireland semi final at 2pm in Semple Stadium.

Kildare U20’s play Mayo today in the All Ireland final in Croke Park at 1.15

The team is unchanged from that which beat Kerry in the semi final

Goalkeeper Aaron O'Neill

Centre back Jason Gibbons

Top scorer Jimmy Hyland

The Kildare manager Confey’s Davy Burke

Ireland will play defending champions the Netherlands in the Women's Hockey World Cup Final today at 4.30pm in London.

Graham Shaw's side qualified for their first ever World Cup final after beating Spain in a sudden death penalty shootout yesterday.

The sides finished level after 5 penalties each, before Gillian Pinder scored the decisive sudden death penalty

Ireland, ranked 16th in the world up to now, are all amateur players playing against full professional teams. Ireland players even contribute personally ytowards their team expenses.

In the other semi final, the Netherlands beat Australia, also on penalties.

Just ahead of the start next week of the Premier League season, Chelsea and Manchester City meet in the Community Shield final today in Wembley.

Today’s racing is in Galway from 2.15pm

