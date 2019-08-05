The Night Shift

KCC Seek Submissions Regarding Planning Permission To KWETB For Naas Training Centre.

: 08/05/2019 - 10:22
Author: Eoin Beatty
kwetb_placeholder.png

 

Kildare County Council seeking submissions on consideration it is giving to planning permission to  Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board for a training centre in Naas.

KWETB wants to change the use of Unit A, Maudlins Industrial Estate on Monread Road.

The development is proposed on lands zoned ‘L: Leisure and Amenity’ ‘to provide for new leisure and amenity facilities in the town’

This means that  a vote of councillors to materially contravene that zoning and enable the development.

Kildare County Council is seeking submissions from members of the public on the matter.

Submissions are being accepted until 4pm on August 22nd.

 

