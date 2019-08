Gardai are appealing for help in finding a woman from Dublin.

Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist has been missing from her home at Lower Albert Rd, Sandycove, since 6 o'clock on Saturday evening.

The 62-year-old is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with brown eyes.

Kathryn's family are concerned for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.