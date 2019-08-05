Irish Water Start Essential Maintenance Works At Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant Today.

Irish Water advises of potential odour while essential maintenance is carried out at Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant

Irish Water is to carry out essential cleaning and maintenance works at the Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming weeks. During this time there may be a possibility of intermittent odours from the plant.

The works started today, Monday and will take approximately two to three weeks.

Irish Water say they will take all possible steps to minimise the risk of odours, and complete the works as quickly as possible.

Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that arise while the work is being carried out.