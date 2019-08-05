Man Arrested In Relation To An Assault In Tallaght.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to an assault on the Belgard Road area of Tallaght.

At around 3am on Saturday, Gardaí attended the car park of a fast food restaurant following reports of a man in his early 40s having received facial injuries.

The man did not receive medical attention at the scene but attended Beaumont Hospital the following day where he remains in a serious condition.

The man in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.