The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrested In Relation To An Assault In Tallaght.

: 08/05/2019 - 12:18
Author: Eoin Beatty
tallaght_dublin.png

 

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to an assault on the Belgard Road area of Tallaght.

At around 3am on Saturday, Gardaí attended the car park of a fast food restaurant following reports of a man in his early 40s having received facial injuries.

The man did not receive medical attention at the scene but attended Beaumont Hospital the following day where he remains in a serious condition.

The man in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!