Lebanon is in mourning, after at least 100 people were killed in a huge explosion, in the capital city of Beirut.

That number is likely to rise, with thousands more people injured, while hospitals are inundated with patients.

The blast has devastated a large part of the city.

The country's government says it was caused by 2,500 tonnes of chemicals catching fire at a warehouse near the docks.

US President Donald Trump has suggested it may have been some kind of attack: