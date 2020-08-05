Funeral Of John Hume To Take Place In Derry This Morning.

The funeral of Nobel Laureate John Hume, is to take place in his native Derry this morning.

The former SDLP leader's coffin was carried into St Eugene's Cathedral last night, ahead of this morning's mass.

Party members kept their distance as they formed a guard of honour at the church doors, while holding candles in memory of the peacemaker.

His widow Pat was comforted by loved ones as she watched her husband's final journey home.

Kildare County Council have opened a book of condolence for Kildare residents to pay their sympathies to the family of Mr. Hume.

The book can be signed here.