Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Funeral Of John Hume To Take Place In Derry This Morning.

: 08/05/2020 - 10:26
Author: Ciara Noble
john_hume_sdlp_leader_on_signing_of_the_gfa_10_04_1998_rollingnews.jpg

The funeral of Nobel Laureate John Hume, is to take place in his native Derry this morning.

The former SDLP leader's coffin was carried into St Eugene's Cathedral last night, ahead of this morning's mass.

Party members kept their distance as they formed a guard of honour at the church doors, while holding candles in memory of the peacemaker.

His widow Pat was comforted by loved ones as she watched her husband's final journey home.

Kildare County Council have opened a book of condolence for Kildare residents to pay their sympathies to the family of Mr. Hume.

The book can be signed here.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!