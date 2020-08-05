Gardaí Seize 10 Dogs After Limerick House Searched.

Gardaí have seized ten dogs that are believed to be stolen, after a search at a house in Limerick.

During the search in Rathkeale on Saturday, a number of dogs, including labradors, springer spaniels and huskies were seized.

No licences or proper identification papers were found with the dogs.

One of the dogs, a Cavalier King Charles, has been reunited with it's owner after going missing on 9th June.

Gardaí also seized a small amount of cannabis herb in the search.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are looking to reunited the other nine dogs with their owners.

Image: Kildare Garda Division Facebook