Listen: 3 Incidents Of Criminal Damage Overnight In Robertstown.

On this morning's 'Kildare Today' Sgt. Diarmuid Lalor of Naas Garda station revealed 3 incidents of criminal damage took place in Robertstown, overnight.

Windows in Robertstown Garda station were broken, as too were the windows of Weld's Pub in the village.

Gardaí believe these incidents took place at approximately 11.40pm, Tuesday 4th August.

A burnt out car was found at approximately 4.40am, this morning, in the Pluckerstown area.

If anyone has information on these incidents contact:

Robertstown Garda Station on: 045 860 202

Naas Garda Station on: 045 884 30.

Listen back to Sgt. Lalor discussing the incidents: