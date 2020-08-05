K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 3 Incidents Of Criminal Damage Overnight In Robertstown.

: 08/05/2020 - 12:41
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_badge_2.jpg

On this morning's 'Kildare Today' Sgt. Diarmuid Lalor of Naas Garda station revealed 3 incidents of criminal damage took place in Robertstown, overnight.

Windows in Robertstown Garda station were broken, as too were the windows of Weld's Pub in the village.

Gardaí believe these incidents took place at approximately 11.40pm, Tuesday 4th August.

A burnt out car was found at approximately 4.40am, this morning, in the Pluckerstown area.

If anyone has information on these incidents contact:

Robertstown Garda Station on: 045 860 202

Naas Garda Station on: 045 884 30.

 

Listen back to Sgt. Lalor discussing the incidents:

crime.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!