The funeral of former SDLP leader John Hume took place at St. Eugene's Cathedral, in Derry this morning.

Expressions of sympathy were heard, from the Pope, Dalai Lama, the Clintons and Bono.

Mr Hume's son Aidan was unable to travel to the funeral due to the current pandemic.

Attendance was limited in the church to around 100 people.

He will be laid to rest in Derry City Cemetery.

Kacey O'Riordan reports: