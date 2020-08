There are calls for changes to be made to the current Covid-19 testing and contact tracing system, to ensure it's efficiency.

In it's Interim Testing and Tracing Report, an Oireactas Committee has made 22 recommendations to improve health and safety.

It also says anyone arriving in to the country should have their temperature taken.

It warns the test and trace system is facing two severe stress tests in the coming months as people travel here and the flu season begins.

