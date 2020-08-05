Kildare GPs Earned Between €442,000 & €23 For Treating Medical Card Patients in 2019.

The Irish Medical Organisation has said GPs do not receive anything close to the official medical card payment figures.

It's after HSE statistics show they got €589 million under the scheme last year.

Nearly 200 practices nationwide received at least €400,000.

Here in Co. Kildare, Kildare/West Wicklow Doc received €1,353,518.61.

Kildare GPs payments rangeed between €442,000 & €23.

Network News Reporter Eoghan Murphy joined Clem Ryan on this morning's 'Kildare Today' discussing the payments:

Image: Pexels