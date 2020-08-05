K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare GPs Earned Between €442,000 & €23 For Treating Medical Card Patients in 2019.

: 08/05/2020 - 16:09
Author: Ciara Noble
doctor_stethescope_pen_paper_pexels.jpeg

The Irish Medical Organisation has said GPs do not receive anything close to the official medical card payment figures.

It's after HSE statistics show they got €589 million under the scheme last year.

Nearly 200 practices nationwide received at least €400,000.

Here in Co. Kildare, Kildare/West Wicklow Doc received €1,353,518.61.

Kildare GPs payments rangeed between €442,000 & €23.

Network News Reporter Eoghan Murphy joined Clem Ryan on this morning's 'Kildare Today' discussing the payments:

gpseoghan.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

Image: Pexels

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!