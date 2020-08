The Probation Service supervised 407 sex-offenders in the community last year.

103 people who were sentenced to life in jail were also supervised in the community, after they were released from prison.

The details come from the Probation Service's 2019 annual report.

Noeline Blackwell, from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says it's not alarming over 400 sex-offenders were under supervision in the community last year: