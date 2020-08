The public finances have deteriorated by 8.3 billion euro in the past year.

Latest Exchequer figures show the deficit was 7.4 billion euro in July, compared to a surplus of 896 million euro in the same month last year.

The fall is being blamed on the cost of the State's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with spending up 8.6 billion euro year-on-year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the figures were to be expected: