An Irishman has described the aftermath of the Beirut explosion as like something out of a horror movie.

Anthony Cleary travelled to the Lebanese capital last week to get married and his apartment was destroyed in the blast.

At least 100 people died after more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was left unsecured at a warehouse near the city's port for six years.

Anthony describes what happened to him when the explosion happened: