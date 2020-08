50 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic today.

81% of cases diagnosed were people under the age of 45.

The additional cases now bring the Republic of Ireland's total of cases to 26,303, since testing began in February.

No new deaths relating to the virus were announced this evening, meaning the country's virus death toll remains at 1,763.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says the recent spike in cases is a big worry: