Gardai are appealing for witnesses to what they describe as an "unusual" assault in Naas.

A man was about to get in to a taxi on Basin Street in the town, at 9 O'clock on Saturday night.

He was punched in the face by a man.

The alleged assailant apologised, and walked the man back to his group of friends.

The alleged assailant then got in to the taxi, in the company of a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.