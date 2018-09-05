Listen: UK Police Name Two Russian Men, Suspected Of Salisbury Nerve Agent Poisoning.

Police in Britain have named two Russian nationals suspected of carrying out a nerve-agent attack in Salisbury.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are accused of conspiring to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with Novichok in March.

The Met Police have issued images of the suspects, but aren't sure the names they travelled to the UK under are real.

Detectives aren't going to ask the Kremlin to extradite them because the law there doesn't allow it.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu has given this update: