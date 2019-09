There are calls for the installation of radar speed signs at some rural Kildare schools.

Fine Gael Councillor, Brendan Wyse, wants Kildare County Council to invest in the technology at St. Oliver Plunkett National School, Killina and Clocha Rince National School, Clogherinkoe.

Its to replace existing standard speed limit signs.

His motion will be debated at tomorrow's meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.