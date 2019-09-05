The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Three Seperate Overnight Trackworks Continue Tonight.

: 09/05/2019 - 07:59
Author: Ciara Noble
irish_rail_logo.jpg

Three sets of overnight track works by Iarnród Éireann continue in Kildare tonight.

Major track renewal works began in Sallins in early August, and were suspended on August 24th.

Taking place at Sherlockstown, between the OBC33 and OBC35 bridges, tonight , and continue until October 12th.

A separate project, in Maynooth, will centre on Silken Vale, Castlebridge and Parlands, begins tonight and runs until Sunday.

Another project, at Newbridge North, takes place at College Park and Mount Carmel on Wednesday and Thursday.

Irish Rail says "Night-time track works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!