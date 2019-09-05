Three Seperate Overnight Trackworks Continue Tonight.

Three sets of overnight track works by Iarnród Éireann continue in Kildare tonight.

Major track renewal works began in Sallins in early August, and were suspended on August 24th.

Taking place at Sherlockstown, between the OBC33 and OBC35 bridges, tonight , and continue until October 12th.

A separate project, in Maynooth, will centre on Silken Vale, Castlebridge and Parlands, begins tonight and runs until Sunday.

Another project, at Newbridge North, takes place at College Park and Mount Carmel on Wednesday and Thursday.

Irish Rail says "Night-time track works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am."