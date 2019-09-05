K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Celbridge People Urged To Complain Over Bus Services.

: 09/05/2019 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bus_interior_view.jpg

A councillor in Celbridge is urging people to join in a "complain campaign" about their bus services.

Labour's Ciara Galvin wants commuters from the Co Kildare town to lodge a complaint every time they're stuck on a bus or get left on the side of the road.

Dublin Bus's 67X express route to the town is already the tenth most complained about according to the latest figures.

Councillor Galvin says problems on the commute get much worse this time of the year -- and now's the time to act.

thurscomplain.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!