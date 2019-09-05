Listen: Celbridge People Urged To Complain Over Bus Services.

A councillor in Celbridge is urging people to join in a "complain campaign" about their bus services.

Labour's Ciara Galvin wants commuters from the Co Kildare town to lodge a complaint every time they're stuck on a bus or get left on the side of the road.

Dublin Bus's 67X express route to the town is already the tenth most complained about according to the latest figures.

Councillor Galvin says problems on the commute get much worse this time of the year -- and now's the time to act.

Stock image.