Man Arrested Following Limerick Gun Seizure.

: 09/05/2019 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_limerick.jpg

A man has been arrested in relation to the discovery of a gun in Co. Limerick.

It was found on the north side of the city last week.

A number of houses in the area were searched by Gardai this morning, and a man in his 20s was arrested.

He's currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

