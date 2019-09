The risk of a no-deal Brexit has increased in the last 48 hours, according to the Finance Minister.

Boris Johnson is planning a second attempt to force a snap election on Monday after losing last night's vote.

It will likely come just hours after his meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the government here is fully aware of the risks of no-deal after a lengthy cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

