Seán Cox Travelling To Specialist Neurological Facility In England.

Seán Cox is travelling to a specialist neurological facility in England for a twelve week rehabilitation programme aimed at developing his speech and movement.

The Meath man who suffered severe injuries in an unprovoked attack in Liverpool in April 2018 begins the next stage of his rehabilitation this week.

He's spent 18 months receiving treatment in Ireland.

His wife Martina says he is making progress, but it's extremely slow.

His family is installing specialist equipment in their home in Dunboyne so Seán can spend time there, rather in a hospital environment.

