Listen: Focus Ireland Says Govt.'s Plan To Tackle Homelessness Isn't Working.

A leading charity says the government's plan to tackle homelessness isn't working and needs a radical overhaul.

Kildare, Meath and Wicklow make up the Mid East Region where, in July, 163 children, were homeless.

Focus Ireland's annual report shows it helped a record 15 and a half thousand people last year - including 1,600 families.

Its founder wants the government to guarantee that no family will have to live in emergency accommodation for more than 6 months.

Brian Somers from Dublin used to be homeless but now works to help people with addictions find a permanent place to stay: