4 People Arrested In Connection With Lucan Shooting: Gardai Appeal To Kilcock Motorists For Dashcam Footage.

Gardai have arrested four people in connection with yesterday's shooting in Lucan, and are appealing for witnesses who noted suspect activity in Kildare to come forward.

A 43 year old man was several times as he sat in a car in Griffeen Park in Lucan at around 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardai have not released details on the gender or age of those in custody.

They are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or any suspicious persons on the Old Bog Road, Killeighter, Kilcock, between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday to get in touch.

They are also asking motorists who travelled this route at that time, and who may have Dashcam Footage, to come forward.

Gardaí are also renewing their appeal to anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Elm Way, Lucan Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan and Blind Lane, Fassaroe, Bray on Wednesday 4th September 2019, or any unusual activity in this area over the last five days, or any motorists who may have Dashcam footage to contact Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

4/9/2019 Lucan Shooting. Pictured Gardaí in Lucan are currently at scene of a shooting incident that occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan this afternoon. A man (early 40s) was shot a number of times while in his car. He has been removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in a serious condition. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie