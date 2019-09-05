K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

4 People Arrested In Connection With Lucan Shooting: Gardai Appeal To Kilcock Motorists For Dashcam Footage.

: 09/05/2019 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lucan_shooting_04_09_19_rollingnews_front_door_shot.jpg

Gardai have arrested four people in connection with yesterday's shooting in Lucan, and are appealing for witnesses who noted suspect activity in Kildare to come forward.

A 43 year old man was several times as he sat in a car in Griffeen Park in Lucan at around 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardai have not released details on the gender or age of those in custody.

They are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or any suspicious persons on the Old Bog Road, Killeighter, Kilcock, between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday to get in touch.

They are also asking motorists who travelled this route at that time, and who may have Dashcam Footage, to come forward.

Gardaí are also renewing their appeal to anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Elm Way, Lucan Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan and Blind Lane, Fassaroe, Bray on Wednesday 4th September 2019, or any unusual activity in this area over the last five days, or any motorists who may have Dashcam footage to contact Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

 

4/9/2019 Lucan Shooting. Pictured Gardaí in Lucan are currently at scene of a shooting incident that occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan this afternoon. A man (early 40s) was shot a number of times while in his car. He has been removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in a serious condition. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!