Peter Keane Set To Become Kerry Football Manager & Brighton Play West Ham Tonight In The Premier League.

James Horan says he cannot wait to work with the Mayo senior footballers once again.

The Ballintubber man, who led the Westerners to back-to-back All Ireland finals in 2012 and 2013, has been handed a new four-year term to succeed Stephen Rochford.

Peter Keane is set to become the new Kerry manager.

The 47 year old is expected to be ratified at next week's County Board meeting.

In local GAA, the Reserve D Football Championship final between Casteldermot and St Laurences takes place tonight at 19:30pm.

Alvaro Morata hit the back of the net to hand Chelsea a 1-nil win over Hungarian champions Vidi in the Europa League last night.

It is the Spanish striker's second goal in ten appearances.

Manager Maurizio Sarri hopes it is the start of a turnaround.

Elsewhere, Rangers beat Rapid Vienna 3-1, Arsenal defeated Qarabag 3-0 and Celtic lost to Salzburg 3-1.

There’s one game in the Premier League tonight as Brighton host West Ham at 8pm.

Ulster and Connacht go head to head in the Pro 14 tonight.

Jacob Stockdale and captain Rory Best make their first appearances of the season for the Northern Province

Jarrad Butler and winger Matt Healy are back in the Connacht side following injury.

1960 was the last time the Westerners won in Belfast.

Coach Andy Friend says that is a statistic that doesn't need to be highlighted.

Paul McGinley and Padraig Harrington are one shot off the lead heading into the second day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Both players have spent the night on 3 under par, following opening round of 69

Marcus Fraser and Matt Wallace share the top of the leaderboard.

Racing today is at Dundalk and Gowran Park.

