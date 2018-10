The Tanaiste Simon Coveney says the government won't be dictated to by the DUP over Brexit.

It follows comments made by DUP leader Arlene Foster earlier this week, when she suggested the Belfast Agreement could be changed to accommodate Brexit.

It's understood intensive negotiations are now underway between both sides, to try get the backstop nailed down.

Simon Coveney says the government has worked very hard to maintain the good relationship between Ireland and the EU.