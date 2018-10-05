K Drive

Over €500,000 Allocated To Kildare Projects Under Town And Village Renewal Scheme

: 10/05/2018 - 11:40
Author: Laura Donnelly
Funding of €520,000 has been allocated to several projects in Kildare under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

€200,000 each has been allocated to projects in Kilcullen and Rathangan.

The Town and Village renewal scheme funding was confirmed today by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring as part of a €21m allocation around the Country.  At €200,000 Kilcullen and Rathangan are among the highest grants in the country.

Projects in Castledermot, Athgarvan, Monasterevin, Derrinturn, Straffan and Ardclough also benefit.  

 

