Irish Rail is banning people from drinking alcohol on some of its routes from next week.

The ban will come into effect from October 12th, and will be enforced every Friday, following regular reports of anti-social behaviour.

It will effect the Heuston to Galway routes departing at 11:25, 1:25 and 3:35; as well as the 2:45 train from Heuston to Westport.

Jane Cregan from Irish Rail explains why they've decided to introduce the ban on these services.