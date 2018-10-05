Listen: Minister Says Grants Will Make A Big Difference

Funding of €520,000 has been allocated to several projects in Kildare under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

€200,000 each has been allocated to projects in Kilcullen and Rathangan - among the highest grants in the country.

The Town and Village renewal scheme funding was confirmed today by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring as part of a €21m allocation around the Country.

Projects in Castledermot, Athgarvan, Monasterevin, Derrinturn, Straffan and Ardclough also benefit.

The allocation for Kilcullen will go towards redevelopment of the Market Square beside the Liffey Bridge.

The Rathangan project is also towards a redevelopment of the Market Square.

“Allocations of €20,000 each for health checks in Castledermot, Athgarvan, Derrinturn Straffan and Ardclough. Monasterevin has also received €20,000 to repair and upgrade 2 woodland walks.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, says the grants may not be big - but they make a real difference: