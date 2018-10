Addiction groups and Irish Rail are working together to try and combat anti-social behaviour at a West Dublin train station.

Staff at the Clondalkin-Fonthill stop have reported a rise in public drug use, as well as discarded needles, crack pipes and tin-foil.

Gardai have noticed a pattern of people who appear to be travelling by train to buy crack cocaine in the area.

Tara Deasy from the Clondalkin Drugs Task Force says it's not just a local issue: