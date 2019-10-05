Man In His 20s Killed Following Crash In Kilkenny.

A man in his 20s has been killed after the car he was driving hit a wall in county Kilkenny.

It happened at around 1am this morning at Knockwilliam, Ballyhale.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 30s, who was a passenger in the car at the time of the incident, was removed to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.