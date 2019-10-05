Listen: Almost 1,400 People Currently Living In Direct Provision While Their Applications Are Processed.

Almost 1,400 men, women and children are currently living in Direct Provision here while their applications are processed.

Asylum seekers and former residents are to gather for a conference in Dublin today with the theme 'Towards a more humane asylum process'.

Earlier this week, a developer withdrew his application to turn a hotel in Oughterard in Galway into a Direct Provision centre.

Locals had been protesting at the site for weeks, calling the centres inhumane.

Former resident Lucky Khambule wonders if the protesters will still be demonstrating against Direct Provision now the tender has now been withdrawn.