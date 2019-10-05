Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Almost 1,400 People Currently Living In Direct Provision While Their Applications Are Processed.

: 10/05/2019 - 10:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
direct_provision_centre_room_via_irish_refugee_council.jpg

 

Almost 1,400 men, women and children are currently living in Direct Provision here while their applications are processed.

Asylum seekers and former residents are to gather for a conference in Dublin today with the theme 'Towards a more humane asylum process'.

Earlier this week, a developer withdrew his application to turn a hotel in Oughterard in Galway into a Direct Provision centre.

Locals had been protesting at the site for weeks, calling the centres inhumane.

Former resident Lucky Khambule wonders if the protesters will still be demonstrating against Direct Provision now the tender has now been withdrawn.

dp.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!