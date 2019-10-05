Saturday Night Party

Bernie Sanders Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Attack.

In the US, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been discharged from hospital, after having a heart attack.

The senator for Vermont was treated in Las Vegas for a blocked artery.

He's thanked hospital staff, and says he's "looking forward to getting back to work."

