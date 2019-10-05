Gardai Appealing For Information On Stabbing In Cork.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man man was stabbed several times in front of a young child.

It happened in Cork City last Tuesday morning, but details of the attack were only released overnight.

A man and a young child were sitting in a car parked on North Main Street in Cork City, when another man approached and stabbed the 41 year old a number of times, before running off in the direction of Adelaide Street....

It happened at around a quarter to eleven last Tuesday morning..

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital with a number of stab wounds, for which he's still being treated.

The car has been forensically examined by Gardaí, but no arrests have been made, and they're appealing for witnesses.